Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 24

As the state government has allowed reopening of schools, amid declining Covid-19 cases, the issue of charging of transport, building maintenance, among other additional fee under the tuition fee category, has once again reignited.

With final exams round the corner, the schools have been sending notes to parents to clear the pending dues. The parents, however, alleged the school authorities are forcing them to pay transport, building maintenance, among other additional charges, for the time period between January and February when schools were closed due to Covid-19.

They also took to social media to narrate their ordeal and sought suggestions as to what steps they should take against this malpractice. They alleged that the school managements are threatening that they won’t allow their wards to sit for the exams unless they clear the pending dues which include transport charges.

Hardeep Seehra, a parent, who took to social media on Wednesday to highlight a similar incident, alleged that apart from the tuition fee, schools have been asking to deposit all fee components, including transportation, but they aren’t mentioning the same on the fee card and neither issuing any deposit slip. He said everything is being adjusted in the tuition fee category.

He also added the school authorities are threatening of dire consequences if the dues, including the additional charges, aren’t cleared before the ensuing exams.

Another parent, Bikram Bhutani, said it’s been just a few days since the schools have reopened and the managements have started resorting to various means to put mental pressure on parents. “During the lockdown period too, private schools harassed parents and children over similar issue, now again they are doing the same.

“After realising there is nothing we can do, last week, I deposited the entire fees of my daughter studying in a private school. But the schools must understand that charging transport fees when classes were conducted online and building maintenance charges when the building was not in use, is completely unjustified,” he said, adding that the administration has also failed to keep tab over such malpractices by private schools.

He further said excluding the elite class and upper-middle class, every other parent is going through the similar situation but they aren’t speaking up fearing the schools will harass their kids.

Meanwhile, when contacted DC Ghanshyam Thori, he said parents must report such cases to the district administration and if their complaints are proven true, strict action would be taken against the guilty institutes.

