Prize Distribution at PCM SD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: PCM SD College for Women organised its 46th prize distribution function for 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020- 21 and 2021-22 academic sessions. As many as 481 students were awarded for their achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. The chief guest, Sanjay Kundu, DGP, Himachal Pradesh, was accorded a welcome by the president of the governing body, Naresh Kumar Budhia, and principal Pooja Prashar. As many as 91 gold medals and 189 silver medals were awarded to the students. Anzali was awarded with a gold medal for being the student of the year.

Shiv Joyti’s teacher receives award

A physical education teacher, Nirmal Singh, of Shiv Jyoti Public School received an award at a meet organised by the All India Physical Education and Sports Development Association at Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam. Physical education teachers and coaches from across the country participated in the meet. Principal Parveen Saili and vice-principal Ramandeep congratulated the teacher for his achievement.

Int’l mother tongue day celebrated

The Punjabi department of Swami Sant Dass Public School celebrated the International Mother Tongue Day. A speech was delivered by Sandeep on the importance of Punjabi in connecting with one’s culture and identity . Students sang songs and recited poems representing Punjabi heritage. The celebrations culminated with a bhangra performance. Principal Dr Sonia Mago appreciated the efforts made by the students.

Quiz on Punjabi held

International Mother Language Day was celebrated at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) organised a quiz on Punjabi. Punjabi literature, proverbs, riddles, common words and others were the topics of the quiz. Staff and students pledged to speak, read, write, promote and spread Punjabi. Navneet Gill, HOD, ECE, discussed the significance of the day.

2-day capacity building programme

The Eco Club of Doaba College launched a two-day capacity building training programme in collaboration with Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) and Reap Benefit Foundation for students. The event was launched by Bharat Bansal’s NGO Reap benefit Foundation. The community facilitator and motivators from the Municipal Corporation were also present in the event. The resource persons were accorded a hearty welcome by principal Pardeep Bhandari. In the first session, Bharat Bansal interacted with the students and emphasised the importance of activities like waste segregation at source, replacing plastic bags with cloth bags, banning single-use plastics.

FACULTY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

A faculty development programme, “Introduction to Internet of Things (IoT) and Conversational AI”, was organised by Police DAV Public School under the aegis of Atal Innovation Mission and conducted by Wizklub, Bengaluru. Principal Rashmi Vij inaugurated the workshop.