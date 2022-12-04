Prize distribution function held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Annual prize distribution function ‘Bestowal to the Best’ was organised at Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town. The students from all the five schools of Innocent Hearts group participated in the event. Varinder Pal Bajwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner, was the chief guest. The children presented puppet dance, fusion, belle and hip hop dance. The meritorious students who secured more than 90 per cent marks in Class 10th and 12th were awarded with prizes. Scholarships were provided to the students of all schools. Priyanshi Thakur of Green Model Town was awarded the annual trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5,100. Student of the year award was given to Aabha Sharma and Kuljeet Kaur.

CT group bags awards in youth Fest

CT Group of Institutions bagged numerous awards in the IKG-Punjab Technical University inter-zonal youth festival. After practising for days under the guidance of Nittin Arora, deputy director, division of student welfare, the students bagged five gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze in the youth festivals and secured the overall trophy in music. Students have managed to bag gold medals in solo instrumental (Tabla), group shabad, group song, vaar singing, group song Western, where as silver medal was secured in solo ghazal, solo folk and solo classical.

Religious event at SD college

Guru Nanak Study Centre of PCM SD College for Women offered prayers by reciting Japuji Sahib in order to connect the college students with Guru Nanak bani. The students who offered the prayers were Harpreet, Sanjoli, Payal, Ankita, Deepanshi and Pawandeep. The students were also familiarised with the life, ideology and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada and principal of the college Pooja Prashar congratulated the students for their participation. The organising committee comprised Dr Simarjeet Kaur, Dr Anju Bala and Akwinder Kaur.

National Entrepreneur Day at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an event marking the National Entrepreneur Day. Competitions such as poster making, model making, brand name, logo and tagline etc were held. As many as 80 students from different departments participated in these competitions with full zeal and enthusiasm and presented their creativity. The students depicted the resolution of self-reliant India in their posters. They also presented their creativity by preparing different brand names, logos and taglines related to business Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the creativity and talent of all the students and also motivated them to develop entrepreneurship skills which would make them financially independent. The principal lauded the efforts of Dr Rashmi Sharma and all the members of IIC team of KMV.

Supreet kaur bags gold medal

A student of St Soldier Group of Institutions has brought laurels to institute and her parents by winning a gold medal while participating in 43rd Cadet Punjab State Judo Championship held at Amritsar. More than 600 students from all over the state participated in the championship. Student Supreet Kaur Saini of St Soldier School won the gold medal in the 70 kg weight category. School director, Urmil Sood, while welcoming Supreet on her arrival at the school told that earlier in October in the ‘Khelo India National Women’s League’ and ‘Ranking Judo Tournament-2022’ organised at the stadium, she has won a cash prize of Rs 7,000 by securing the fifth position in the 70 kg weight category. More than 500 players from across the country participated in this tournament. Apart from this, while participating in the ‘Punjab School Games-2022’ in Ludhiana in November, she won the bronze medal in the under-19 age group. Student Supreet Saini said she was now preparing for the ‘CBSE North Zone Sports-2022’ to be held in Sonepat (Haryana) on December 7-10.

Poetry Recitation competition held

Shiv Jyoti Public School hosted Sahodaya inter-school English poetry recitation competition. The event saw the participation of students from 37 schools under the aegis of Jalandhar Sahodaya Complex. The theme of the competition was ‘Gratitude’. Participants recited poems and mesmerised the audience. The first position was bagged by Woodland Overseas School and Delhi Public School. Second position was secured by Sanskriti KMV School, Swami Sant Dass Public School Public and Shiv Jyoti Public School followed by La Blossoms School, South City, and Swami Sant Dass Public School (Phagwara) at third position. Consolation prizes were bagged by Innocent Hearts School and Divine Public School, Phagwara.

DIPS wins CBSE volleyball cluster

The DIPS boys and girls team won the volleyball CBSE cluster. DIPS sports manager Manmohan Singh said 48 boys and 10 girls teams from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir participated and played matches in the competition held from November 29 to December 3. In the boys’ category, the students of DIPS School, Tanda, put up a stellar performance and bagged the first position and secured a place in nationals. The team consisted of Mohit Kumar, Crystal, Sumit Sehgal, Sukhdeeppal Singh, Mankirat Singh, Jasnoor Singh, Prabhroop Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sangram Singh, Sukhneet Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Aarsh Bandhan. In the girls’ team was composed of Simranpreet Kaur, Sachpreet Kaur, Sukhmanpreet Kaur, Ghazalgeet Kaur, Anjali Hans, Mehkpreet Kaur and Samreet. During the match, Jasnoor of DIPS, Tanda and Anjali of DIPS, Dhilwan were honoured with the best player award. MD Tarwinder Singh congratulated the students, school principal and coach on this victory of the students.