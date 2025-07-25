DT
PT
Probe on as cop seen taking 'bribe' in viral video

Probe on as cop seen taking 'bribe' in viral video

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:42 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A departmental inquiry has been marked by the Jalandhar Rural Police against a Maqsudan police official, who is allegedly seen accepting a bribe in a CCTV footage.

A video of Harbans Singh has gone viral on social media wherein he can be seen indulging in accepting cash from another man.

As per information, the six-day-old video is said to be of Bulandpur. As per reports, the employee had gone to a house after receiving a complaint against a man, where he allegedly sought the bribe to hush up the case.

The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral today.

The viral CCTV footage shows a policeman sitting with a paper and his mobile in his hand in a room with two other persons also present in the room.

Right before the cop leaves the premises, one of the seated men gets up and hands over the police official what looks like a wad of cash.

What is bizarre about the video is how a CCTV camera installed right above his head escaped a policeman's eyes.

However, the police said it is too early to deem it a cash transaction.

The DSP, Kartarpur, has been tasked with holding a detailed inquiry into the matter.

SSP, Jalandhar, Harvinder Singh Virk said, "The ASI has been posted at the police lines for now and an inquiry has begun into the case. It has not been ascertained whether what has been caught in the camera is a cash transaction, but the probe is on."

