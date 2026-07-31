‘Probe our money trail too’: Family of Jalandhar man on FBI ‘wanted’ list denies smuggling charges

The family of Jalandhar native Amritpal Singh, who has been listed as “wanted” by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation and drug smuggling, on Thursday sought a fresh probe into the case. They demanded an investigation into Amritpal’s money trail and said they were open to a probe of their own finances as well.

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Amritpal’s name appeared on the FBI list more than a year after his death.

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A turbaned youth known for his crisp appearance and sharp moustache, Amritpal was the son of the sarpanch of the Mowai village in Phillaur, Jalandhar. His image in the village stands in contrast to the photo without a turban that FBI posted on its “wanted” list, which has triggered outrage in his native village.

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The family said Amritpal died in an accident on February 19, 2025, in Mowai, Phillaur, while he was visiting home from the US. He was riding a bike that rammed into his own tractor trolley, which was being driven by a hired driver, on a village road.

The family said he was keen to stay back in India.

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On Tuesday, FBI posted on X: “Amritpal Singh is #wanted by the #FBI for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation known as The Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group. The group is based out of Vancouver, Canada, and allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.”

Harwinder Singh, Amritpal’s father and former sarpanch of the village, said, “Amritpal was a God-fearing man who believed in honest work and helping others. It was a shock to us when we saw the FBI list. FBI must tell us if he was into such business, then where is his money and who did he give it to. The agency can probe my properties and accounts, or those of his elder brother. No one in our family has a history of dealing in illegal activities.”

“Amritpal went to the US in 2022. Before that, he did farming on our land here. After moving there, he drove trucks for a living. FBI has put him on the wanted list a year after his death, when he cannot speak for himself. The case must be probed again, and I invite an inquiry into my money and property too,” he said.

Harwinder added, “When Amritpal returned in February last year, he said life and work were better here and he did not want to go back. He returned legally, with proper tickets and immigration clearance. If he was a smuggler, how was he cleared at the airport? He brought 800 to 900 dollars in earnings from the US and gave it to me. I still have 400 dollars left.”

Harwinder’s elder son, Atinder Singh, lives in the US with his wife and daughter. Harwinder’s wife, Baljit Kaur, is the current sarpanch of Mowai village.

Previous case

The family has one previous case registered against Amritpal Singh and his father Harwinder, along with three others, at the Bilga police station in 2020. The FIR was filed under Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC. The Jalandhar police said the case was later dismissed after a compromise. Harwinder said the case pertained to a village property dispute. According to the Jalandhar Rural police, there are no other cases registered against Amritpal.