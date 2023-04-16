Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 15

With BJP veteran Mahinder Bhagat taking up the broom (AAP’s election symbol), the power dynamics in Aam Aadmi Party has got interesting. With too many leaders who enjoy a considerable influence in its fold, the AAP has its work cut out to keep its pack together.

The party recently worked overtime to convince two major political rivals — AAP Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural and its Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku — to make peace so that it can pose a united front during the bypoll campaign. Amid this charged situation, Mahinder Bhagat’s entry can further compound the problems of AAP.

The former BJP leader is popular among the Bhagat community and has a considerable urban base. He joins AAP at a time when both his former Jalandhar West competitors, whom he previously contested against and lost an election, are in the party. Bhagat served the BJP for decades before he contested from the Jalandhar West constituency. Hence, in terms of experience, he is senior to Angural and Rinku in the political arena.

Rinku was former Congress MLA and Angural remained general secretray of the BJP SC Morcha. Mahinder Bhagat contested against the duo in the 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2017 elections, Bhagat lost Jalandhar West to then-Congress leader and current AAP Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku. In 2022, Bhagat lost the same constituency to AAP’s now Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural.

Sources said the feud between Rinku and Angural also isn’t buried completely yet. They said AAP’s old guard was recently changed with the new one.

A senior AAP leader said, “The party has put in all its might into ground-level outreach by volunteers. All MLAs have been assigned several duties in Jalandhar. But there are always doubts whether long-time rivalries will be forgotten and everyone will walk unitedly and infighting will not affect the bypoll.”

The AAP has also been marked by plenty of new joinings everyday with various Congress, Akali leaders of the Municipal Council also making the shift before the polls. However, none of the previous joinings has been as big as Bhagat’s.

Reason for Chaudhary's exit

AAP sources said the exit of Surinder Chaudhary came amidst his questions about his viability within the party. They said, “At a recent event held under an AAP MP, Chaudhary wasn’t accorded the respect a leader of his stature should have received. This could also be one of the causes for his disillusionment and exit from the AAP within five days. Though new leaders are joining AAP, their affinity with older guard will take time to build.”