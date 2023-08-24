Proclaimed offender lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). Investigating officer Pardeep Kumar said the accused had been identified as Arash Deep Singh, a resident of Rahim Pur village. He was wanted in a case of attempt to murder. OC

Two held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person for selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Avtar Lal said 25 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the suspect, identified as Kala Singh, a resident of Umre Wal village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered. In another case, the Shahkot police arrested Harinder Singh of Malli Wal village with 20 bottles of hooch and lahan (raw liquor) said IO Jagtar Singh. OC

Unidentified body found

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police recovered the body of an unidentified person in the Sutlej on Tuesday. Investigating Officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the police received information about the body on the 112 helpline. The police reached the spot and recovered the body. The IO said the body had been sent for post-mortem. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 4 booked

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charges of outraging a woman’s modesty, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the suspects had been identified as Balvir Kaur, Gurpinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Dilbag Singh, residents of Talwann village. Harman Singh of the same village complained to the police that the suspects attacked him with an intention to kill, assaulted his brother and relative Surinder Pal Kaur and tore her clothes. A case under Sections 323, 326, 354 and 506 of the IPC has been registered. OC

4 arrested with intoxicants

Phagwara: The police have arrested a couple and recovered 80 grams of intoxicant powder from their possession on Tuesday night. The suspects, identified as Romesh Kumar and his wife Poonam, residents of Zirakpur, were nabbed at a checkpoint near Mehtan bypass, Phagwara. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. In another case, the police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 200 intoxicant tablets from their possession on Tuesday night. The suspects have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and his brother Ashok, residents of Dhak Pandori village near Phagwara. They were arrested at a naka near Gaunspur. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act.

