Home / Jalandhar / Prof Jain wins twin accolades

Prof Jain wins twin accolades

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:22 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
Dr Rajnish Jain, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Commerce and Management, Guru Nanak Bhai Lalo Ramgarhia College for Women, Phagwara, has been conferred with the Best Teacher’s Award and the Best Author’s Award by Informatics Books and Journals, CSA Publishers and Distributors, New Delhi.

These serve as a recognition of his dedication towards academic excellence and his contributions to literature. Renowned for his pedagogical brilliance, erudite scholarship, and exemplary literary pursuits, Dr Jain has consistently improved on the highest standards of teaching and research, a college official said. The college’s managing committee conveyed their felicitations to Dr Jain.

