Programme held on ‘Saving lives with ECMO’

Fortis Hospital in collaboration with the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) and the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on the theme ‘Saving lives with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation’ (ECMO).

The CME brought together leading specialists in critical care, cardiology, anaesthesia and emergency medicine to discuss the evolving role of ECMO in saving critically ill patients. The event was attended by doctors, intensivists and healthcare professionals from across the region.

The programme was inaugurated by Brig Dr Navreet Singh, cardiologist, Vajra Corps. During the scientific sessions, experts shared insights on advanced critical care practices. Dr Mandeep Singh spoke on extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) in Emergency Department – from patient selection to cannulation, while Dr Preeti Salhan presented Fortis Hospital’s experience in managing Celphos poisoning cases.