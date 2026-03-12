DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Programme held on ‘Saving lives with ECMO’

Programme held on ‘Saving lives with ECMO’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fortis Hospital in collaboration with the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) and the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on the theme ‘Saving lives with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation’ (ECMO).

Advertisement

The CME brought together leading specialists in critical care, cardiology, anaesthesia and emergency medicine to discuss the evolving role of ECMO in saving critically ill patients. The event was attended by doctors, intensivists and healthcare professionals from across the region.

Advertisement

The programme was inaugurated by Brig Dr Navreet Singh, cardiologist, Vajra Corps. During the scientific sessions, experts shared insights on advanced critical care practices. Dr Mandeep Singh spoke on extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) in Emergency Department – from patient selection to cannulation, while Dr Preeti Salhan presented Fortis Hospital’s experience in managing Celphos poisoning cases.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts