Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Jalandhar, October 11

While curbing stubble burning cases remains a challenge for the administration and the Agriculture Department, some farmers are also setting examples in managing crop stubble without setting it on fire.

Lakhwinder Singh of Motipur Khalsa is one of such farmers who has been decomposing the stubble with Mulcher machine and ploughing it in his fields since 2016. He said this technique had also decreased the expenditure on fertilisers.

Another farmer, Satwinder Singh of Muthada Khurd, said he did not burn stubble for the past five years. This year, he harvested stubble with the help of a super-seeder.

Jaswinder Singh of Rajpura who also shunned the practice of stubble burning said he had been managing the crop residue through in-situ technique.

“Earlier, I used to spend a huge amount on fertilisers. Now, I have saved that amount,” he said. Singh stated that earlier he had procured equipment from a co-operative society.

“Stubble burning damages soil’s nutrients, including nitrogen, sulphur and phosphorus, and produces dangerous gases in the environment that lead to health problems among people,” he said.

Lakhwinder said he, along with other panchayat members, had also held a meeting in the village and all took an oath not to burn the stubble.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal appreciated the efforts of such farmers for adopting crop residue management and shunning stubble burning.

