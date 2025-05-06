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Home / Jalandhar / Projects worth ₹13 lakh launched in Mananwale

Projects worth ₹13 lakh launched in Mananwale

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Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:09 AM May 06, 2025 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Harnoor Singh Harji Mann today inaugurated development projects worth ₹13 lakh in Mananwale village, part of the Phagwara constituency.

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Addressing village residents, Mann detailed that the funds would be utilized for the construction of streets and drainage systems, proper waste water management and improvements to the village cremation ground, among other civic works.

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He assured the gathering that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, holistic development of the village would be ensured. He also appealed to residents to actively support the government’s ongoing “War Against Drugs” campaign, stressing the importance of making Punjab a drug-free state, true to the legacy of its spiritual and cultural heritage.

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The village sarpanch Harjinder Kaur, along with the entire panchayat, expressed gratitude to Harji Mann, Phagwara constituency in-charge Joginder Singh Mann, and the government for initiating these works.

Among those present on the occasion were panchayat members Avtar Singh, Pavittarjit Singh, Surinder Pal, Kulwant Singh and villagers Harvinder Singh, Varinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh, and Lakhvir Singh.

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