Projects worth Rs 867 cr to be launched in Mann-Kejriwal rally in Hoshiarpur: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal would hold a rally in Hoshiarpur on November 18. Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said a grand rally would be organised near GEMS Cambridge International School located on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara bypass in which projects worth Rs 867 crore would be launched. The projects included 550 crore medical college and hospital, Rs 31 crore for laying sewer in Bajwara, Rs 6.52 crore for renovation of the tehsil complex and major works of the Health Department, he said.

Jimpa in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state working president Buddha Ram and Tanda Urmur MLA Jasveer Singh Raja Gill reviewed the preparations for the rally.

Jimpa instructed the district administration to leave no stone unturned for making arrangements for the rally.

He said the Chief Minister had always given priority to the development of Hoshiarpur district. AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Burst, Jagrup Singh Sekhawan, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha in-charge Harvinder Singh Bakshi, Sri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha in-charge Malwinder Singh Kang and others were also present on the occasion.

