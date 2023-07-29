Projects worth Rs 2 crore launched in Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 28

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh on Friday laid foundation stones of development works worth over Rs 2 crore in villages of Kartarpur besides dedicating a CCTV camera project to people in Phillaur.

The minister handed over approval letters to the beneficiaries of Awas Yojana at a function held in Bhogpur.

The minister, while laying foundation stone of panchayat ghar at Talwandi Bhilan village, said the Punjab Government would provide all requisite ultramodern facilities in the rural belts.

He said panchayat ghars at Talwandi Bhilan and Ambgarh villages would be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh each while Rs 30 lakh would be spent on a new panchayat ghar at Dugri village.

He said sewage treatment pond would be come up at Ballan village at a cost of Rs 84 lakh. Similarly, Rahimpur village would also get a new panchayat ghar and health and wellness centre at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Earlier, the minister handed over approval letters to 25 beneficiaries of the Awas Yojana. He said beneficiaries would get an amount of Rs 1.75 lakh for getting their houses constructed under the scheme. Meanwhile, the minister also inaugurated a CCTV project in Phillaur.