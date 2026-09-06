Prolonged power cuts hit industry, disrupt night-shift operations across Jalandhar district

Prolonged power cuts of four to five hours every evening have disrupted industrial operations across Jalandhar district since Tuesday, with medium and large-scale units running double shifts bearing the brunt of the outages.

The cuts, mainly affecting Category 2 and Category 3 feeder lines, are being imposed between around 8 pm and midnight. Industrialists said the timing had made the situation particularly difficult, as factories were struggling to retain workers for night shifts, while repeated outages were disrupting production and affecting machinery.

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Narinder Singh Sagoo, state president of the Focal Point Extension Association, said industries operating only during the daytime had been able to manage the situation to some extent, but units dependent on continuous or two-shift operations were facing losses.

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“Industries operating only during the daytime have been able to manage the situation to some extent, but units dependent on continuous or two-shift operations are facing losses,” Sagoo said.

He said that although industries were allowed to draw up to 10 per cent of their sanctioned load during restrictions, supply was being completely switched off in several areas. This was also leaving focal points without streetlights and security lights, he added.

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“With the supply completely off, even streetlights and security lights remain switched off, plunging the focal point into complete darkness. We are relying on private security guards to patrol the areas and prevent snatching incidents when workers are returning home after their shifts,” Sagoo said.

The timing of the outages has emerged as another major concern for industrial units. Tejinder Singh Bhasin, president of the Udyog Nagar Manufacturers Association, Gadaipur, said the cuts were disrupting factories that depended on night-shift workers.

“Cutting supply between 8 pm and midnight is disrupting the functioning of factories that depend on night-shift workers,” he said.

“The timings of these power cuts are completely odd. We cannot find labour after midnight for night shifts. If the supply is restored at midnight, it becomes difficult to restart operations and arrange workers,” Bhasin said.

The impact is more severe on furnace-based units, where metals are melted at controlled temperatures. Bhasin said repeated outages forced such units to restart their processes, consuming additional time and electricity.

“Furnace units need to operate at specific temperatures. Due to recurring outages, machines take much longer to start functioning again and consume more power in the process. We cannot use generators as it is not financially viable,” he said.

Industrialists also questioned the complete shutdown of supply even when feeder loads remained within the permitted limit. They said grid staff had been directed to monitor feeder consumption and curtail supply when the load crossed 10 per cent of the sanctioned load, with supply to be restored once consumption fell below the threshold.

According to industrialists, however, this monitoring-based approach was not being followed consistently, resulting in longer outages than necessary.

The cuts are being imposed by the Power Controller, Patiala, amid a shortage in power availability. The disruption has continued even as Punjab’s evening power demand fell on Saturday.

Data available with the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed that the state’s power demand stood at 12,236 MW at 7 pm on Saturday, compared with around 15,000 MW earlier. The fall in demand, however, has not brought significant relief to industrial consumers facing prolonged outages.

As per SLDC data, gross power generation in Punjab was around 3,886 MW on Saturday evening, against an installed capacity of 6,841 MW across state-owned and private thermal plants, hydro projects and renewable sources.

For industries, the concern is not merely the duration of the cuts but their impact on production cycles. Industrialists said every interruption meant additional time was required to restart machines, arrange manpower and restore production, while units operating furnaces and other power-intensive equipment faced higher operational costs.

With evening outages continuing for several days, industrialists fear that prolonged disruption could further affect production schedules and push up operating costs if the situation persists.