Promised compensation inadequate: MLA

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 3

MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Monday that the compensation promised to farmers for their crop losses was grossly inadequate and the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to deliver on its promise.

He visited fields in Atti, Phalpota and Dhuleta villages of the Phillaur Assembly constituency and met farmers to listen to their grievances. He said the recent heavy rain in Punjab had caused extensive damage to crops and property, and yet the AAP government had not taken the necessary measures to compensate the affected farmers and residents. Before the Assembly elections, MLA Chaudhary said, the AAP had made tall claims for the farmers’ welfare, but now the ‘annadata’ was being left high and dry.

He pointed out that the amount of compensation promised to the farmers for the crop damage was not sufficient and the farmers had expressed their deep dissatisfaction, adding that the compensation being paid was much less than what was promised by the AAP before the Assembly elections last year.

The Phillaur MLA further said although CM Bhagwant Mann had ordered a special girdawari in the state, no official had visited large parts of Phillaur to assess the crop losses. Chaudhary called on the AAP government to take immediate action to conduct girdawaris and compensate the farmers affected by the heavy rains.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Phagwara