Promised road, park vanish as JDA 'alters' layout plan

Several residents, who bought in-built houses after 2010 in Urban Estate, Phase I, here have made allegations of mental harassment against the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) over non-compliance with the 2010 JDA guidemaps.

The residents have been protesting for years after a promised road and park behind houses 1-8 (as per the 2010 guidemap) were redesignated as a "reserved site" in the 2011 layout plan. Later, a part of the land (1,934 sq yards) was exchanged with a trust in December 2021.

Harvinder Chugh, a representative buyer of post-2010 houses in Urban Estate Phase-1 (UE-1), met the Chief Secretary on October 30. During the meeting, he conveyed residents’ allegations of mental harassment by the JDA over its failure to comply with the 2010 guidemaps.

Earlier, the residents had also written to the CMO, objecting to the land exchange and alleging that it was carried out without their knowledge. They expressed shock upon learning of the redesignation, as they had been actively pursuing the completion of a green belt and road project with the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, on the land that was later exchanged.

Residents alleged despite the JDA having installed the guidemaps in 2010, senior Housing and Urban Development Department and PUDA officials wrongly directed them to the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, for information.

The issue is also the subject of dozens of RTI queries by the residents to the JDA.

They also alleged despite JDA's own assertion that guidemaps are put up only after approved layout plans, the JDA later informed them in an RTI that the layout plan of year 2010 guidemaps of UE-1 is "missing" from its official records. They said the JDA is also yet to reply to an RTI yet about any action taken regarding the missing document.

Furthermore, the residents said the JDA had also admitted to there being no record of permission from the CMO or Principal Ssecretary, Housing, in its official records, confirming the land was exchanged solely through an internal regional planning development meeting of the JDA.

In response to numerous public queries about guidemap compliance, the JDA removed a guidemap board from the colony’s main road in January 2025. Residents have questioned why these maps remained in place for 15 years, making their sudden removal highly suspicious. They asked why the Estate Officer permitted this if the maps were invalid, and who will now provide the promised amenities to UE-1 residents, who invested their life savings based on these layout plans.

Chugh highlighted serious procedural lapses by JDA officials in the land exchange process, suggesting that either they are unaware of the rules or acting under political pressure to secure building plan approvals for the exchanged land — while concealing all information from residents. He submitted a memorandum and urged the Chief Secretary to investigate the matter and ensure justice for UE-1 residents.

Chief Administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority, Nitish Jain said, "As per the layout of the area, the land in question is 'reserved' for further planning. Since the issue has been highlighted repeatedly, I've also met residents and discussed the issue with them. I've already assured them that any steps taken by the JDA on the land will be as per rules. There won't be any diversion from rules."