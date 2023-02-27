Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

Under the banner of the Computer Adhyapak Union, scores of computer teachers of government schools from across Punjab today held a protest march in the city against the AAP government, demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands. Teachers also pasted pamphlets on the walls, and distributed it among people, criticising the promises made by the government regarding bringing them under the Punjab Government Service Rule.

APP govt adopting indifferent approach The Aam Aadmi Party had promised before the last Assembly elections that once voted to power, it would fulfil all our demands. But like other parties, it, too, adopted an indifferent attitude after forming the government. — Baljinder Singh Fatehpur, Computer Adhyapak Union head

The teachers first gathered outside the District Administration Complex and then took out a protest march in the city holding a Ravan-like effigy of the government and distributed pamphlets among the residents. In the pamphlets, the teachers had written their 17-year-old demands, and how the successive governments have done nothing to date.

Meanwhile, owing to the protest, AAP’s Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was found stuck in the traffic jam near Jyoti Chowk. Following which, the teachers went to meet the MLA and questioned the AAP’s stand over their pending demands. The MLA, however, promised the teachers that he would take up the matter with higher authorities, and their all genuine demands would be met.

Union president Baljinder Singh Fatehpur said for the past many years, they have been demanding from the government to bring them under the Punjab Government Service Rule, implement 6th Pay Commission report and merge them with the Education Department, instead of keeping them under the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES), but to no avail.

He further added that if their demands were not met at the earliest, they would intensify their protest and march in all districts of Punjab.