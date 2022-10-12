Property row: 32-year-old shot dead by gangsters

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 11

Two gangsters shot dead Gurjant Singh (32), a resident of Rasulpur, at his boutique in Aladinpur village on Tuesday.

A family or property-related dispute is said to be behind the killing. Gurjant Singh had been embroiled in a conflict with his cousin Arashdeep Singh, a gangster who has been lodged in a Delhi jail. The family of the deceased has been running a business in the hospitality sector in Bundala, Amritsar, and in Baroda.

Gurjant was at his boutique when the two gangsters opened fire at him. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

On being informed about the incident, a force of the Sadar police station, led by SHO Gurcharan Singh, reached the spot. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, “Besides the two assailants Ajmeet Singh of Naushehra Pannuan and Gurkeert Singh Ghuggi of Sheron, Arashdeep Singh (the incarcerated cousin of the deceased) and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa have been booked undervarious sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.”