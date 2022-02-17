‘Property tax notices cruel joke on villagers’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

Flaying the Congress-led Municipal Corporation for allegedly issuing notices to residents of 12 villages of Jalandhar Cantonment which got added in the city area for paying up their property tax dues from 2013-14 onwards, ex-MLA and SAD candidate from the Cantt Assembly seat Jagbir Brar on Wednesday termed the notices as a ‘cruel joke’ on the villagers.

Brar said the notification of including these 12 villages in city limits had been issued by Additional Secretary Local Bodies on January 10, 2019. “If these villages had become a part of the city from 2019, there is no point seeking taxes from them from 2013-14 onwards”, he alleged.

The villages which had got added in city areas include those of Sofi Pind, Dhina, Rehmanpur, Aladinpur, Alipur, Sansarpur, Nangal Karar Khan, Subhana, Khambra, Pholariwal and Halotali. He even showed the copies of the notices that the villagers had received a few days back for recovery.

Brar, who was accompanied by hockey veterans Rajbir Kaur and her husband Gurmail Singh, alleged, “Residents cannot be asked for dues from 2013-14, especially since the notice came later. Even now when the villages have been added in city, no work has been done in the name of development in these villages. The MC should ideally do some development work before asking the villagers to pay it taxes.” —