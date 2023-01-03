Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, January 2

The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has been able to recover the highest property tax ever in terms of figure. The local body has recovered Rs 30 crore 75 lakh till December 31. Last year, the recovered amount in the entire financial year was above Rs 29 crore. Sources in the department said it was for the first time that the recovered amount had crossed Rs 30 crore. The officials are now hopeful that they would be able to achieve the target of Rs 35 crore till March 31 when the current financial year is over.

Bhupinder Singh, Superintendent, property tax wing, said the recovery had been made possible due to constant efforts by the department officials. “We have made people understand that it is important to pay the tax and for this we started campaigns by running ads on the radio and displaying posters everywhere,” he added.

There are around 1,65,000 taxable properties in the city including residential and commercial.

Under the procedure of taking action against defaulters, the inspectors of property tax wing visit different areas to recover the tax. The defaulters who have not paid the tax are served a notice under Section 112 of the Municipal Corporation Act to which they have to file a reply within three days, failing which another notice of sealing the property is served under Section 138 of the Act.

Once the property is sealed, it will only be handed over to the owner after the payment is made. The process of sealing the properties is on. MC officials said with the implementation of Unique ID project, the collection of the tax will be much easier.