Proposal for box cricket ground at Shalimar Bagh draws residents’ ire

The Kapurthala administration has come up with a proposal to develop a box cricket ground on part of the lawns of Shalimar Bagh, the historic garden situated in the middle of Kapurthala town. The proposed facility would occupy around 6,000 square feet within the Bagh.

With the much-deteriorated Shalimar Bagh, which still retains portions of its erstwhile beauty, serving as a symbol of tranquillity in the centre of the town, residents have opposed the move and sought that the administration scrap the proposal, failing which they said they would formally oppose it.

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Shalimar Bagh is a historic garden said to have been fashioned after the Shalimar Garden at Lahore. It houses the samadhis of members of the Kapurthala royal family and features a now-ruinous Baradari, a beautiful historic sandstone structure. During the era of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, the Shalimar Bagh hosted a Basant Utsav celebrating its spring blooms.

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Many parts of the garden have fallen prey to apathy and encroachments, yet morning and evening walkers and citizens continue to frequent it. While its internal roads were recently repaired, citizens have often demanded that the Bagh be freed of encroachments.

The Kapurthala district administration, on Thursday, announced that, in a move to boost sports infrastructure and encourage youth engagement in constructive activities, a modern box cricket ground would be developed at Shalimar Bagh in Kapurthala. According to the official release, the facility would be the first government box cricket ground in the city, providing youngsters with a dedicated and modern space for sports and recreational activities.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal said the project had already received approval, with the Municipal Corporation Kapurthala also approving it and forwarding it to the Public Works Department (PWD) for construction. Speaking to The Tribune, Bansal said, “The issue will be taken up with the corporation, on whether an alternative site could be considered for the project.”

The DC said the proposed facility would be developed over an area of about 6,000 square feet and completed within two months of the commencement of work. He added that a standard box cricket ground is a compact, fully enclosed rectangular arena featuring artificial turf, high safety nets and integrated floodlights designed for fast-paced recreational play. The proposed facility would also include adequate lighting, player entry and exit arrangements, drainage infrastructure and other basic amenities. It would be used by youngsters for practice and recreation and would also host local tournaments, coaching sessions and friendly matches.

Opposing the proposal, Kapurthala-based social activist Kulwant Singh Josan said, “For the past 30 years, Shalimar Bagh has been steadily deteriorating. Without consulting citizens, its land was used to house an MC office. It is already marred by encroachments and now the only major central open space in the city, which serves as a haven for youngsters, morning walkers and those seeking repose, is being converted into a sports facility. Couldn’t the administration identify some other site? Shalimar Bagh is a beautiful heritage property with imposing structures. It needs its lawns restored, not a cricket ground that could further imperil the space. There are several open areas behind and around the Bagh. If the administration wants to promote sports and fitness among children, cricket grounds can be developed there. But the Bagh must be spared. If the administration proceeds with the project, it will face strong opposition from Kapurthala-based people’s groups,” he said.