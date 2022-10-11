Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 10

A meeting regarding the proposal of starting paperless proceedings of the General House meeting was held today on the MC premises.

The meeting was held between the company that will prepare the entire software and councillors. However, councilors didn’t seem too impressed with the whole idea of paperless proceedings. They raised several concerns if this would work or not.

The councilors shared their apprehensions and were also suspicious if this would be successful. They said the building branch work was also paperless now, but instead of making things easy, it has only worsened the situation.

“We don’t even know the status of our files when it is paperless. There are times when the official who is looking after the file or he has to sign it, doesn’t even check online for days which delays the work, so, we have asked the team to look after these shortcomings and drawbacks of such initiatives,” said senior councillor Balraj Thakur.

Another point that was raised in the meeting was option of converting the language of proceedings from English to Punjabi. “There are councillors who won’t be comfortable reading the entire proceedings in English as they don’t understand the language that well. So, provision of Punjabi must be there as well,” said one of the councillors during the meeting.

Councillor Nirmaljit Singh Nimma said he wasn’t sure if this would be successful or not. “This is just a proposal yet. But meeting with councillors will be held again, and then only some decision will be taken,” he said.