Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

Say move will hit businesses hard

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 16

A delegation of members of the Urban Estate Phase-II Market Association along with Chandan Grewal, Chairman of the Safai Karamchari Union, on Tuesday met Mayor Jagdish Raja and Municipal Commissioner Devinder Singh regarding the issue of proposed garbage dump in their area.

The traders apprised the Mayor and the MC Commissioner about the problems being faced by them due to the garbage, which is still lying unattended at the proposed site. They said if the site was actually converted into a dumping ground, their lives would become a hell and thousands of residents would be affected by the move.

Prof Kanwar Sartaj, one of the traders said, “When this area wasn’t developed, this proposed site was being used to throw garbage. At present too, huge waste heaps are lying unattended there, and despite several requests to shift the waste, nothing has been done. Above all, now the government has plans to develop this site into a dumping zone, not realising that this would affect the businesses and lives of thousands of people living nearby”.

He said the traders had apprised Safari Karanchari Union chairman Chandan Grewal about the issue, who visited the spot and supported residents. He further said in today’s meeting the delegation opposed the proposal of setting up a garbage dump at such a posh market, and requested the Mayor and the MC Commissioner to intervene and rather use the land for better purposes be it mohalla clinic, park or any other social activity.

The traders requested the MC Commissioner to ask the officials concerned to get the garbage removed from the site. The traders claimed the Mayor had assured them that he would get the needful done at the earliest.

