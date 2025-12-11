‘Prostate cancer treatable, but ignorance may be fatal’

In India, conversations about men’s health are often pushed under the rug. Most men visit doctors only when symptoms become unbearable. But, when it comes to prostate cancer, silence can be deadly.

In conversation with The Tribune’s Deepkamal Kaur, Dr Varinder Virdi, consultant urologist and laparoscopic uro-oncosurgeon, Capitol Hospital, Jalandhar, says men rarely talk about urinary or sexual health, and there is a need to normalise conversations about these often stigmatised topics pertaining to men’s health and wellness.

How prevalent is prostate cancer in India?

Prostate cancer is now among the top ten cancers affecting Indian men. The good news: It is one of the most treatable cancers, if detected early. The bad news: Many men are still diagnosed at a stage when the disease has already spread — simply because they never got themselves checked in time.

What exactly is the prostate?

The prostate is a small gland — about the size of a walnut — that sits just below the bladder and surrounds the urethra — the tube that carries urine. It plays an important role in fertility by producing a fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.

With age, the prostate can enlarge — a common, non-cancerous condition called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). However, in some men, abnormal cell growth in the prostate can lead to prostate cancer.

Why does early detection matter?

In its early stages, prostate cancer is silent. There may be no warning signs at all. When symptoms appear, they may include difficulty or pain while urinating; weak urine flow or dribbling blood in urine or semen; urge to urinate, especially at night; and pain in the back or hips (in advanced cases). Simple tests such as a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and a digital rectal exam can detect prostate changes early. Men aged 50 and above — or 45 if they have a family history of prostate cancer — should make screenings a part of their yearly health check-ups.

Early detection not only saves lives but also ensures less aggressive treatment, and faster recovery.

Why do men hesitate to visit doctors?

In our society, men rarely talk about urinary or sexual health. But staying silent doesn’t make the problem go away — it only delays help. Every man must remember that talking about prostate health is not a sign of weakness — it is a sign of wisdom. Let’s normalise conversations about men’s health — at home, at work, in our communities.

Encourage the men in your life — fathers, brothers, husbands, and friends — to get regular check-ups done.

How can lifestyle affect the probability of the disease?

Today’s sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and high-fat diets have increased the risk of prostate cancer. Being overweight, smoking, and high consumption of red meat and dairy products are linked to the disease.

A diet rich in tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, and antioxidants, along with regular physical activity, helps reduce risk and boosts men’s overall health.

What advanced treatment options are available?

Thanks to modern medical technology, prostate cancer treatment has become safer and more precise. Techniques such as laparoscopic and robotic surgery minimise blood loss, pain, and hospital stay.

Many patients return to normal life within days.

Advanced diagnostic tools with minimally invasive surgery and personalised care ensure that every patient receives the best possible treatment.

What is your message to men?

A simple message that can save lives is: Early detection is the best protection. If you’re over 50, don’t wait for symptoms. Visit your urologist, get your PSA test done, and take charge of your health.

Because when detected early, prostate cancer is not a death sentence — it’s a curable disease.