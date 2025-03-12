‘Prostate problems becoming common in men above 60 yrs’

n What are the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)?

As men age, they often experience changes in their urinary habits which are commonly caused by an enlarged prostate, a condition known as (BPH). Patients may experience frequent urination, especially at night, a weak or interrupted urine stream, difficulty in starting or stopping urination, a constant feeling that the bladder is not empty, sudden urges to urinate, and urinary tract infections due to stagnant urine. In severe cases, a complete blockage of urine flow can occur, causing pain and medical emergencies. If left untreated, BPH can result in serious complications such as bladder infections, kidney damage or acute urinary retention.

n Why does the condition occur?

The prostate gland is a small, walnut-shaped organ located just below the bladder. It surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body. With age, hormonal changes can cause the prostate to increase in size, leading to compression of the urethra and various urinary problems.

n What are the options for treatment of BPH?

Traditionally, surgery was the primary treatment for BPH. For many years, the gold standard for BPH treatment was Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP), a surgical procedure requiring general or spinal anaesthesia where an instrument is inserted through the urethra to remove excess prostate tissue. But advancements in medical science have introduced a minimally invasive and highly effective alternative — Prostate Artery Embolisation (PAE). A non-surgical procedure, PAE shrinks the prostate by blocking its blood supply. Since all organs require blood to function and grow, cutting off the blood flow to the prostate causes it to gradually shrink, alleviating symptoms.

n What are the procedures involved in PAE?

The procedure begins with diagnostic tests, including a PSA blood test, to confirm that the symptoms are due to BPH. A small catheter is inserted into a blood vessel, typically in the leg or wrist, and guided to the prostate artery using advanced imaging technology. Tiny particles such as gel foam or coils are injected to block the artery, cutting off the blood supply to the prostate. As a result, the prostate shrinks over time.

n How is PAE treatment more advanced than TURP?

While TURP is effective, it has several drawbacks, including post-operative pain and discomfort, risk of erectile dysfunction, increased risk of infections due to instrumentation and long recovery time in addition to occasional urinary incontinence and urethral stricture, requiring further treatment. The PAE offers numerous advantages over traditional surger.