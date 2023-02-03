Protect wetlands to restore ecosystem, say experts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

Pushpa Gujral Science City today celebrated the World Wetlands Day themed, “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration”.

Speaking on the occasion, Neelima Jerath, Director General of Science City said, “It’s easier to protect wetlands now than to restore or recreate it ‘later’ which may be too late. Wetlands are vital to us in many other ways and livelihoods from fishing, farming, tourism and water provision all depend on wetlands. They host a huge variety of life, protect our coastlines, provide natural sponges against river flooding and store carbon dioxide to regulate climate change.”

Livelihood depends on wetlands It’s easier to protect wetlands now than to restore or recreate it ‘later’ which may be too late. Wetlands are vital to us in many other ways and livelihoods from fishing, farming, tourism and water provision all depend on wetlands. —Neelima Jerath, Director General, Pushpa Gujral Science City

She said wetlands were important habitats for biodiversity, especially migratory birds. Hence, it was essential to see that these were well protected.

Recalling her association with work on wetlands of Punjab since 1988, she said the state government had recognised the importance of this ecosystem in the economy and ecology of the state way back in 1987, when work on Harike wetland was initiated.

“Harike was recognised as a Ramsar site in 1990, followed by Ropar and Kanjli wetlands in 2000. Now we have six wetlands in Punjab declared as Ramsar sites, which included Keshopur, Nangal and the Beas river being managed by the State Wetland Authority in the Department of Forests and Wildlife,” she added

Dr Himender Bharti, Director, Centre for Restoration of Ecosystem of Punjab, was the key speaker on the occasion. He delivered a special talk on the current status of wetland ecosystems and emphasised ecological restoration in the anthropocene.

During the talk, he said the current ecological crisis was the outcome of various threats that include habitat destruction, habitat fragmentation, habitat degradation, over exploitation of biological resources, spread of invasive species, pollution, diseases, and global climate change. “This has led to unprecedented extinction rates, hence, the cost of investments in ecological revival and restoration is sharply rising. Unfortunately, wetlands are often viewed as wasteland and more than 35 per cent of our wetlands have disappeared,” he added.

He emphasised on participative approach, adaptive management, holistic thinking, long-term planning, so that we could protect natural resources and balance the ecosystem for future generations.

Rajesh Grover, Director Science City present said anthropogenic activities were one of the major reasons behind draining and transformation of wetlands. He expressed dire need to invest financial and human resources and political will to restore and save the world’s wetlands from disappearing.