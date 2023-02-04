Protected cultivation of veggies profitable: Experts

Jalandhar, February 3
A three-day training course, ‘Protected Cultivation of Vegetables’, was organised by the Department of Horticulture at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Kartarpur, which concluded on Friday.
Small farmers can benefit a lot
For small and marginal farmers, walk-in-tunnel and net houses of 1 kanal (500 sq m) are good options for starting this new venture. — Dr Daljit Singh Gill, Assistant Director, Horticulture
On the third day, Dr Lal Bahadur Damathia, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Jalandhar, was the chief guest. He encourged the farmers to diversify the area from traditional wheat paddy cycle to new crops, especially protected vegetables. He said efforts were being made to increase the farmers’ income by producing residue-free vegetables through less use of chemicals and natural resource saving. “It will be more beneficial for small and marginal farmers if they adopt new techniques in their fields,” he added.
Dr Daljit Singh Gill, Assistant Director, Horticulture, and Project Officer, CoE, said farmers from across the state were coming here for the training.
“For small and marginal farmers, walk-in-tunnel and net houses of 1 kanal (500 sq m) is good option for starting this new venture. For this, 50 per cent financial assistance is also being provided by the government,” Dr Gill said.
