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Home / Jalandhar / Protest against BBMB DAV School privatisation enters 100th day

Protest against BBMB DAV School privatisation enters 100th day

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Our Correspondent
Talwara, Updated At : 11:48 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Protesters during a dharna.
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The agitation against BBMB DAV Public School's proposed privatisation in Talwara pressed on relentlessly into its 100th day. Joint Action Committee members vowed to escalate efforts.
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Launched on December 10, the protest has swelled with backing from parents, teachers, students, and locals. On Thursday, organisers unveiled a public awareness drive to spotlight privatisation risks and educational inequities.

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Rallies will unite parents, educators, pupils, and civil society to rally opinion against “injustice in the education sector.” Addressing the gathering at the protest site outside the school, speakers including Sunny Mehta, Rohit Dadwal, Shivam Bakshi, Narinder Puri, Avtar Krishan, Swanti and Sushil Chaudhary said the time had come for collective action. They warned that silence at this stage could lead to the loss of a key educational institution for the Kandi region.

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They further alleged that if such developments in the education sector go unchallenged, other critical sectors like healthcare could face similar threats in the future, adversely affecting the region.

The speakers also referred to the introduction of the Agniveer recruitment scheme in the armed forces, claiming it had reduced long-term employment opportunities for youth in the Kandi belt, many of whom aspired to serve in the military.

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Highlighting the history of the institution, the committee stated that the school was established around four decades ago through an agreement between the BBMB management and DAV authorities in Delhi, primarily to provide quality education to the children of employees and officers following the establishment of the Pong Dam.

They noted that alumni of the institution have gone on to serve in fields such as the armed forces, engineering, research, medicine, management and civil services, contributing significantly to society.

Calling the school a symbol of pride for the region, the speakers asserted that it would not be allowed to be privatised at any cost. They urged political parties, religious organisations, social groups, employees, traders and the general public to come forward and support the movement.

The Joint Action Committee clarified that the protest is not driven by political or religious motives, but is focused on safeguarding education, the future of children and the identity of Talwara.

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