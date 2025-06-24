DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Protest against 'biased' police action

Protest against ‘biased’ police action

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:20 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A protest was staged outside the SP office in Phagwara today in response to the alleged police high-handedness in handling an assault case involving a local youth from Beedpuad village. The demonstrators accused the police of wrongly registering a case against the victim, instead of taking action against those who attacked him.

The incident occurred on June 15 when Rakesh Kumar was returning home after closing his shop. He was reportedly intercepted and beaten by a group of young men.

Rather than taking action against the attackers, the police registered a counter-case against Kumar, which the protesters termed unjustified.

They demanded an impartial reinvestigation and cancellation of the FIR against Kumar. Following DSP assurance, the protest was peacefully called off.

