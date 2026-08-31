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Home / Jalandhar / Protest against illegal mining by BJP activists

Protest against illegal mining by BJP activists

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Talwara, Updated At : 11:54 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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BJP senior leader Sushil Kumar Pinki led a protest at Sector 1 here on Sunday against the alleged illegal mining in rural areas of Talwara and Hajipur blocks and the movement of overloaded tippers on local roads.

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Addressing protesters, Pinki said the agitation would continue until the administration took effective steps to check illegal mining and the movement of overloaded and speeding heavy vehicles. He said he was prepared to intensify the struggle to safeguard the lives and property of residents.

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Pinki alleged that despite restrictions on mining during the monsoon season and strict regulations, illegal mining was reportedly continuing in several rural areas. He said overloaded tippers carrying stone-crusher material were moving at a high speed, damaging village roads and posing a serious threat to commuters.

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He said the alleged violation of traffic norms by speeding and overloaded vehicles had increased the risk of accidents. Several families, he claimed, had already lost their loved ones in road accidents.

Pinki said residents were no longer satisfied with assurances and wanted visible action on the ground.

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He said the administration had earlier been given seven days to take action, but as the problem persisted, he was compelled to stage the protest.

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