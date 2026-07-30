Protest by computer teachers tomorrow in Sunam over delay in regularisation

Computer teachers have announced a statewide protest on July 31, alleging that the government has failed to implement the regularisation of 6,640 computer teachers despite issuing regular appointment letters to them in 2011. As part of the agitation, the teachers will stage a protest outside the residence of Cabinet Minister and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora in Sunam.

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The announcement was made by the Computer Teachers Union Punjab during a district-level meeting held in Nawanshahr under the leadership of district president Harjinder Singh and state committee member Rajwinder Lakha. The union alleged that although the government had issued a regularisation notification on December 2, 2010, with the Governor's approval and later issued regular appointment letters in 2011, the teachers continue to work under the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES).

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The union further claimed that despite a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling in favour of the teachers, the state government challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court instead of implementing it. It also alleged that commitments made during meetings with a government sub-committee, including the implementation of unrevised Dearness Allowance under the Fifth Pay Commission and a death compensation policy, remain unfulfilled.

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Union leaders said 6,640 computer teachers have been serving government schools for the past 21 years but have yet to receive the benefits of regular service. According to the union, 114 computer teachers have died and five have retired without receiving regular service benefits while their families continue to await social security and other entitlements.

The union said it will continue its agitation until the regularisation notification, the promise made in the AAP election manifesto and the announcement made by the Education Minister on September 15, 2022, are implemented.