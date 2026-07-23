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Home / Jalandhar / Protest held at Phagwara against lathi charge on students in Delhi

Protest held at Phagwara against lathi charge on students in Delhi

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:47 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Protesters burn an effigy in Phagwara on Wednesday.
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Various Scheduled Caste and employees’ organisations jointly staged a protest in Phagwara on Wednesday against the alleged lathi charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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The demonstration was organised at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Park in Hargobind Nagar under the leadership of Harbhajan Suman, state president of Ambedkar Sena Moolniwasi, and Yash Barna, chairman of Guru Ravidass Tiger Force Punjab.

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Around 130 to 150 activists took part in the protest, which began at 11 a.m. with a march from Dr B.R. Ambedkar Park to the Rest House in Phagwara. During the procession, protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak issue.

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At the end of the march, demonstrators burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest concluded peacefully at around 12.30 p.m.

Speaking to the media, Yash Barna condemned the alleged use of force by Delhi Police against students who, he said, were holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. He alleged that students from different religions and communities had gathered to demand the resignation of the Union education minister over the NEET paper leak issue and described the police action as an attack on democratic rights. He reiterated the demand for Pradhan’s resignation.

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Harbhajan Suman told reporters that the BJP-led Union government had exposed what he described as its “dictatorial” approach by allowing action against peaceful protesters. He alleged that the police action reflected an intolerance towards dissent and said such measures were not in keeping with democratic values.

Among those present at the protest were Gurmukh Singh, secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front, Phagwara; Dharamveer Boudh, president of Ambedkar Sena Moolniwasi, Phagwara Circle; Kuldeep Kaura, secretary of Purani Pension Bahali Sanjha Front, Phagwara; Ghanshyam Tiwari of Guru Ravidass Sabha, Phagwara; and Dharamveer Sethi of the Bhagwan Valmiki Action Committee, along with members of several other social and employees’ organisations.

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