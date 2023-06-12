Protest held over fake SC certificates

Jalandhar, June 11
Members of the Ambedkar Sena, Punjab, along with other Dalit organisations staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office today.
The aim behind the protest was to draw attention to the rampant issue of fraudulent Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates. Led by Sena general secretary Bhajan Lal Chopra, protestors demanded strict action against individuals who have secured positions meant for SC candidates through false documents. They urged authorities to initiate legal proceedings against them.
He said despite repeated attempts to meet the Chief Minister and other officials to discuss their genuine issues, the authorities concerned failed to listen to their grievances. “We have been demanding an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against those who have misused the reservation policy, but the government does not seem bothered”, he added.
