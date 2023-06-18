Protest in front of police station over missing girl

Phagwara, June 17
Residents of Nangal Colony in Phagwara staged a dharna in front of the Satnampura police station on Saturday.
Protesters raised slogans against the police for their failure to trace a minor girl who has gone missing and had been reportedly abducted by a youth of the same locality on June 6.
The father of the abducted girl who was also present at the demonstration, alleged that despite repeated requests with the police, the latter had taken no steps to trace his daughter or the accused. The protesters said they would continue the stir until their demands are met.
