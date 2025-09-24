Protest march demands action against migrant linked criminal activities

Social workers, religious leaders, intellectuals and local residents gathered at Banga Chowk in Garhshankar today for a protest-awareness march, drawing participants from various walks of life.

Advertisement

The group submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Punjab through the SDM, demanding urgent action against increasing criminal activities by migrants in the state to protect Punjabi culture, land, environment and existence.

The memorandum outlined six key demands: migrants residing in Punjab should be issued Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) based on their permanent identity cards from their home states, with identity cards issued only after police verification. Records of migrants living in Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations should be maintained and reported to higher authorities.

Advertisement

Rickshaw and cart drivers should be provided identity cards and token numbers, with their vehicles marked with ID telephone numbers. Rickshaw pullers should be allocated designated areas outside crowded market zones to ensure smooth traffic flow. Property owners who accommodate migrants in homes, shops, factories, farms, or cars should be held accountable if these migrants commit crimes, preventing future incidents.

The memorandum also demanded cancellation of illegal votes cast by migrants in Punjab and a complete ban on their future voting rights. Furthermore, it called for the implementation of a domicile law similar to those in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Nagaland, reserving 90 per cent of private and government jobs in Punjab for state residents, with legal enforcement through appropriate legislation.