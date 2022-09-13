Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

Following the call given by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), various Sikh organisations of the city along with SGPC members held a protest march here on Monday, demanding the release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh prisoners) who have completed their terms.

The protesters, donning black robes and shackles, marched from Guru Nanak Mission chowk to the district administrative complex (DAC). They also staged a peaceful protest outside the DC office, and later handed over a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar. The protest was led by Jathedar Kulwant Singh Mannan, former MLA Gurpratap Singh Wadala, Pawan Tinu, Ranjit Singh Kahlon, Bibi Davinder Kaur Kalra, Baldev Singh Kalyan and Bachitar Singh Kohar, who jointly said over 80 per cent of the sacrifices had been made by Sikhs in the freedom of the country. “Still, for the last 75 years, Sikhs are being made to feel alienated in the country. An example of this discrimination with Sikhs is the non-release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’, who are jailed for the past three decades despite having completed their terms,” they said.

The Sikh leaders said the Constitution of the country gave equal rights to every citizen, but the government’s attitude towards the Sikh community had remained negative. Bhai Gurdeep Singh Khaira, Prof Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana, Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara, Bhai Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Bhai Gurmeet Singh, Bhai Shamsher Singh had been detained in jails for the past 30 or 32 years, which is double than their announced jail term, they added.

They further said that the PM Modi government had announced the release of the Bandi Sikhs on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, but the announcement has not been implemented till date. “The Sikh community strongly demands that these Bandi Sikhs, who have completed their sentences as per the law of India, should be released immediately and justice should be delivered to the Sikhs across India,” they said.

“The protests in this regard were held today in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and if government fails to pay attention to our demands, and continue its discrimination towards Sikh community, we will be forced to intensify our protests”, the protesters added.

‘Term over, release them’ Sikhs have been made to feel alienated. An example of this is the non-release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’, who have been jailed for the past three decades despite having completed their terms. — Protesters