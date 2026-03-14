Protest over broken roads, illegal mining in Hajipur

Anger among residents of the kandi area and Congress workers erupted on streets on Saturday over the poor condition of roads and ongoing illegal mining in the region. A large number of people, led by senior Congress leader Sarabjot Singh Sabi, held a road march and raised slogans against the Punjab Government.

Advertisement

According to reports, Congress workers gathered on the Mansar road turn in Hajipur in the morning, holding black flags. The march passed through the road heading from the government hospital and senior secondary school in Hajipur and continued towards the Sariyana, Bhavnal and Jhang road.

Advertisement

The road has been in extremely poor condition for a long time, causing severe hardships to residents of around 10 to 15 nearby villages. Speaking during the protest, Sabi criticised the state government, saying that even after more than four years in power, it had failed to repair roads in the kandi region.

Advertisement

He also alleged that illegal mining in the area was going on with the alleged support of the authorities concerned, as overloaded trucks without number plates were moving freely, while officials remained silent.

The march concluded at Sariana village, where protesters warned of stronger agitation if roads were not repaired and illegal mining not stopped immediately.