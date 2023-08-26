Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

Jalandhar, August 25
Residents of Hargobind Nagar held a dharna outside the Municipal Corporation (MC) office and raised slogans against officials for not paying heed to this perennial choked sewer problem. The residents also met the MC Commissioner and discussed the issue in detail.
They said the choked sewer had been troubling them for a long time and the matter was raised numerous times with the authorities concerned but to no avail.
The residents said the MC officials visit their area but no solution was found to resolve the problem permanently.
The residents rued that there was a fear of outbreak of diseases due to stagnant water as it had become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.
“Even potable water supplied to our houses is dirty,” they said. They asked the MC Commissioner to find a permanent solution for the choked sewer. “Otherwise, we would intensify our protest and hit the roads,” they said.
