Protest over pending DA, OPS demand on August 7 in Chandigarh

Government employees and pensioners from across Punjab will hold a statewide rally in Chandigarh on August 7, coinciding with the ongoing Punjab Assembly session. The unions have announced to protest for their long-pending demands, including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) installments and regularisation of contractual employees.

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The rally has been called under the banner of the Punjab Mulazam te Pensioners Sanjha Front (Punjab employees and pensioners joint front) and Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab (Punjab joint employees' platform). These organisations have brought together employees from across departments after multiple rounds of talks with the state government failed to produce a resolution.

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Karnail Singh Phillaur, Jalandhar president of the Government Teachers' Union said, "The protest will witness the participation of government employees, including teachers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and other employees"

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Apart from seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, employees have demanded immediate release of six pending installments of DA, restoration of 37 withdrawn allowances, regularisation of contractual, outsourced and other temporary employees with full pay scales and benefits, filling of vacant posts and implementation of other pending service related demands.

They have also sought restoration of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme and withdrawal of certain government orders relating to probation and pay structure.

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Employee leaders alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government had failed to address their demands. They said the August 7 rally would serve as a united show of strength and warned that the agitation could be intensified if the government continued to delay action.