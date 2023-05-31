Protest over road ends after SDM's assurance

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 30

Members of Balmiki community on Tuesday lifted their dharna after five days following Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh and DSP Jaspreet Singh’s assurance to them for the repair of Phagwara-Banga road soon.

AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan also intervened to restore normalcy in the city. The protesters under the banner of Sangharash Samiti had been staging dharna at Balmiki Chowk for the past six days to raise their demand for immediate repair of the broken road near Lord Balmiki Temple.

Balmiki leaders like Dharamveer Sethi, Rajpal Ghai, Darshan Kataria, Tulsi Ram Khosla, Roshan Lal Sethi, Satish Salhotra, etc., said this road had been broken for a long time and there had been many meetings with the administration regarding its construction, but to no avail.

They said since there was a temple of Lord Sri Valmiki in the square, and the broken road approached to Gurdwara Shri Sukhchain Sahib,the devotees face a lot of trouble. They said since the administration was not listening to them, they were forced to stage a dharna and blockade.