Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

Various organisations led by Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union started a three-day dharna on Saturday in front of the residence of Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh demanding a hike in daily wages and pension of widows, elderly and specially-abled persons.

Led by state leader Harmesh Malri, unionists are demanding daily wages of Rs 700, enhancement of pension amount to Rs 5,000 per month, debt waiver for labourers and giving land to the landless labourers. The protesters raised slogans against the government and termed it pro-corporate and anti-poor.

Malri said, “The AAP government came into power painting a false picture by giving loads of promises for ushering in a big change, but it has now got exposed.”

Members Darshan Nahar, Hansraj Pabwan and others said the government had also now dithered on the guarantees it had given ahead of the Assembly poll. The members of the union have made all arrangements, including tents and mattresses for lodging and for preparing meals, for the three-day protest.