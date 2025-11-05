Protests continue over Warring’s remarks on ex-HM Buta Singh

Protests continued for the second day against Punjab Congress president Amarinder SIngh Raja Warring for his alleged derogatory remarks against Dalit leader and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. Aam Aadmi Party minister Mohinder Bhagat led the protest held at Shri Ram Chowk where the effigy of Raja Warring was burnt amid slogans condemning his remarks. Hundreds of supporters and members of the Dalit community joined Bhagat in expressing anger over what they described as a “caste-based insult” to the late leader.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagat denounced Warring’s comments as reflective of the Congress party’s anti-Dalit mindset, saying such statements expose the party’s “true face” towards marginalised communities. He asserted that the Dalit community will never forgive the Congress for this insult and accused its leadership of promoting caste-based discrimination.

AAP leader Pawan Tinu also released a video against Warring condemning him for his caste and colour remarks. He said that the AAP would intensify protests across Punjab. “The remarks have deeply pained the community and shattered public trust,” he said, urging people to stand united against divisive politics and demand accountability from the national leaders of Congress party.

The BJP also staged a protest and burnt the effigy of Warring at Shri Ram Chowk over his alleged derogatory remarks about the former Home Minister. The protest was led by Sushil Sharma, president of BJP Jalandhar Urban, and attended by other party leaders and workers, including former MP Sushil Rinku, ex-minister Manmohan Kalia, and former MLA Sheetal Angural.

Sushil Sharma said, “The Congress party’s hatred towards the SC community is now out in the open. The language used by the Congress leader has hurt the sentiments of the community, and strict action should be taken against him.” Rinku too said, “The Congress party’s attitude towards the SC community is evident from its actions.” Kalia alleged, “The Congress party is resorting to cheap politics by making such statements. The people of Punjab are ready to take to the streets against the Congress party’s actions.”