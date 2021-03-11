Provide timely help to road mishap victims: Nawanhshahr DC

Tribune News Service

Nawanhshahr, May 24

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Tuesday directed the officials to create awareness about the Good Samaritan scheme to motivate the people towards saving precious lives by taking road mishap victims to the hospitals within the golden hour.

Presiding over a meeting with heads of various departments, the Deputy Commissioner asked them to install hoardings/banners outside the government buildings, markets or roadsides to sensitise people to the scheme. He said people are usually afraid of questioning by police officials due to which they do not come forward to take road mishap victims to hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the police to ensure a Good Samaritan does not face any kind of harassment or legal hassles. Further, he said awareness would encourage people to help road mishap victims in taking them to hospital within golden hour.

Meanwhile, he ordered the private hospitals to provide wholehearted support to the investigating officers whenever they visit their institutes for taking any medical records of the victims of criminal cases. He said private hospitals must prepare affidavits of treatment and hand over these to the investigating officers.

The Deputy Commissioner further told police officials to depute women police officers for the cases involving offences against women or children under the POCSO Act, rape cases. Among others, SDMs Navneet Kaur Bal, Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, Assistant Commissioner Deepankar Garg and DA Satnam Singh were present on the occasion.