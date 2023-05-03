Providing clean drinking water our priority: Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 2

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said that providing clean drinking water to the people of the state was a priority of the Punjab Government. He was addressing the residents of Hoshiarpur’s Ward No. 28 during the commencement of the installation work of a tubewell at Mount Avenue when he made those remarks.

The tubewell will be installed at a cost of Rs 28.5 lakh. Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini and Deputy Mayor Ranjita Chowdhary were also present on the occasion.

Handing over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh for the gymnasium to the panchayat of Nara village, Jimpa noted that the area was being developed by getting the work done as per the demands of the villages in Hoshiarpur.