Providing flats or land to Latifpura victims: Jalandhar Improvement Trust apprises SC panel chief

PTI

Jalandhar, May 23

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) will be rehabilitating the Scheduled Caste (SC) families whose houses were demolished in Latifpura area of Punjab’s Jalandhar in a demolition drive last year. The Trust, on behalf of the Punjab government, submitted a reply in this regard to National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla on Tuesday.

In the reply, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust said that the trust is providing flat or land to the victims, who have applied for the same, and a public notice was also published in the newspaper in this regard.

The victims are being provided flats in the trust’s development scheme—Bibi Bhani, whereas those who do not wish to get flats are being provided two marla land in Surya Enclave Extensions.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla asked the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to ensure that each and every SC victim of the Latifpura demolition drive is rehabilitated and is provided flats or lands. “The victims, who have not been rehabilitated and are facing inconvenience in getting the lands, can seek assistance from NCSC,” Sampla added.

In December last year, the NCSC received a complaint from Robin Kumar, President Shri Guru Ravidas Sangharsh Committee, who took up the matter of demolition of houses of the SC people. As per complaint, the demolition drive was conducted by the state government without giving any prior notice to the SC people.

The commission had also served notices and had asked the officials of Punjab government, Jalandhar Administration and Jalandhar Improvement Trust, to submit an action taken report in the matter to the NCSC.