Providing roof & hope to the needy

Jalandhar, June 11

The Friends Forever Aasra International Foundation (NGO), which was established in 2020 with an aim to serve humanity, has come to the rescue of Parmod Kumar, a daily-wage labourer, who was living in a dilapidated house along with her wife and three children at Tappa village in Hoshiarpur.

As per information, Parmod had been living in a kutcha house for the past five years, which had a temporary roof covered with a tarpaulin sheet and had no kitchen.

It was the panchayat members who first noticed the condition of the family and shared the details with the NGO. Joginder Singh, one of the directors of the foundation, said their team had gone to Tappa village last year to do a survey of underprivileged families.

He said when his team contacted the panchayat members, they shared the details of Parmod with them. “Following which, we visited Parmod, listened to his ordeal and decided to help him,” he said.

Joginder said due to poor condition of the house, Parmod had lost his 4-year-old son two years ago. He said Parmod informed him that his son got electrocuted in the house. “He was living in a very poor condition, there was no room, no kitchen and even the tarpaulin sheet put on the roof was leaking,” he added.

“It took us more than nine months to get this house constructed. We demolished the kutcha walls and started construction from the scratch. In the meantime, Parmod and his family was provided temporary shelter in the village with the help of the panchayat. On Friday, Parmod moved to his own house,” said Joginder.

When asked about the expenses incurred on the work, he said the building material was donated by philanthropists and people who believe in helping the needy.

He said this was the first big project of the NGO and ealier they used to organise eye check-up camps and plantation drives. “We are coming up with more such projects. Surveys of many villages have been conducted and soon more people like Parmod will be assisted. We are also encouraging adoption of villages for an overall development,” said Joginder.