PSEB exams set to begin; experts advise smart & stress-free preparation

All arrangements have been completed for the Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which are set to begin on Tuesday across the state.

In a significant development, practical examinations have already been conducted prior to the theory exams for the first time, allowing students to concentrate fully on their written papers. With exam centres prepared and students entering the final phase of revision, educationists and subject experts have shared key suggestions to help students maximise their performance.

With exams around the corner, experts unanimously agree that balanced preparation, systematic revision, proper sleep and a positive mind-set are the keys to success. Students who approach the examinations with discipline, confidence and clarity are likely to perform to the best of their abilities in the upcoming PSEB board exams.

Renowned educationist Professor Manoj Kapoor advised students to focus on quick and effective revision rather than beginning any new topics at the last moment. He recommended concentrating on important chapters, key concepts, diagrams and formulas, and reviewing question papers from the last five years if time permits. Stressing the importance of time management, he suggested dividing chapters according to the available time during preparation and managing time carefully in the examination hall to ensure that every question, including the last one, is attempted. He also emphasised the importance of proper sleep before the exam to remain stress-free and mentally alert.

Echoing similar views, Dr Ashish Sareen highlighted that adequate rest and a healthy routine are crucial for optimal brain function. He stated that eight hours of sleep is essential and advised students to study in focused sessions of 60 minutes followed by an eight-minute break to maintain productivity. According to him, early morning is the most effective time for revision as the mind is fresh and receptive. He further recommended staying hydrated and consuming fruits such as apples and oranges to support cognitive performance, encouraging students to stay motivated by appreciating themselves after completing each topic and avoiding excessive study until the last moment, which may lead to mental exhaustion.

Lecturer Gurminder Singh Nirgun urged students to revise smartly every day by preparing short notes, formulas and key points to reduce last-minute stress and build confidence. He advised maintaining calmness, getting 7-8 hours of sleep, and refraining from comparing oneself with others, as every student has a different learning pace. He also cautioned against starting new chapters at the final stage of preparation, as this may create confusion.

Experienced teacher Raghuraj Verma advised students to study all subjects attentively and avoid picking up previously untouched topics at this stage. He stressed that in numerical subjects, problems must be solved through regular practice rather than merely reading them, and students should not rely solely on objective-type questions but prepare thoroughly for all sections of the paper.