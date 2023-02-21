PSEB Class XII exams begin

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 20

The Class XII examination of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) started today with Punjabi paper. A majority of students found the paper quite ‘easy’, though they were a little nervous while entering their respective examination centres.

As per information, as many as 22,224 students from across the district are taking the class XII board exams being conducted at 365 centres. DEO Secondary, Gursharan Singh, said the exam was held in a peaceful manner and there was no case of copying reported.

He said five teams of the District Education Department were constituted to visit various centres to check the arrangements. “Not even a single case of copying or any other issue was reported from any of the centres. The next exam is chemistry on Wednesday, and the DEO staff and teachers have been told to ensure exams are conducted smoothly and students face no problems”, he added.

Deputy DEO Rajiv Joshi said he also visited four

to five centres to take stock of the arrangements and found everything satisfactory. He said the next exam

is of Chemistry on Wednesday and after that General English on Friday. Meanwhile, students found the exam easy. Monica, a student taking the exam at Government School Nehru Garden, said, “Before the exam, I was nervous and confused but once I got the question paper, I found it very easy and from within the syllabus,” she said.

Another student, Kamaljeet Singh of Meritorious School said, “I wasn’t expecting that the paper will be this easy. Everything was from within the syllabus, and I was able to complete my exam within two and a half hours. Now, I hope the rest of the exams also go the same way, and we all students pass with flying colours.”