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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: PSPCL busts four illegal tubewell connections, imposes Rs 6.44L penalty

Jalandhar: PSPCL busts four illegal tubewell connections, imposes Rs 6.44L penalty

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:12 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Tubewell at a village in Jalandhar. For representation only
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In a strict action against power theft, the enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has busted four illegal tubewell motor connections during raids in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts and imposed a penalty of Rs 6.44 lakh.

During a raid at village Baupur near Shahkot, officials found a 10 BHP (brake horsepower) motor being operated illegally.

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The consumer had dug another borewell around 15 to 20 metres from his sanctioned tubewell and was running the unauthorised motor through a concealed underground cable connected to the supply of the sanctioned connection. The illegal connection was disconnected on the spot and a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh was imposed.

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In another case at village Rana near Garhdiwala in Hoshiarpur district, a 12.5 BHP motor was found directly tapping a low-tension power line near the consumer’s premises. The connection was disconnected and a penalty of Rs 1.98 lakh was levied.

At village Satabgarh in the Sultanpur Lodhi area of Kapurthala, officials caught a 10 BHP motor being operated through an underground cable connected directly to the supply of a sanctioned tubewell connection. The consumer was fined Rs 1.60 lakh.

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Meanwhile, a 20 BHP motor was found being operated through direct tapping at village Sattowali under Bhogpur in Jalandhar. A penalty of Rs 1.36 lakh was imposed in the case.

The enforcement teams disconnected all four connections on the spot and seized the cables and starters allegedly used for electricity theft. The material was handed over to the distribution subdivision staff concerned.

The police action has been initiated against the consumers through the anti-power theft police station. The penalties imposed on the consumers at Satabgarh and Sattowali have already been recovered.

The power corporation’s enforcement wing said its teams would continue conducting raids in different areas to check electricity theft.

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