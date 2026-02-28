PSPCL cracks the whip on defaulters over dues

In a major push to improving its worsening fiscal health ahead of the closing of the current financial year, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Jalandhar has tightened its grip on errant consumers, recovering electricity dues worth Rs 379.86 crore till January this year, officials familiar with the matter said.

Notably, the significant recovery made between April 2025 and January this year, comes as part of the corporation's sustained drive to clear pending dues of power defaulters across various consumer categories. Officials said consumers whose electricity bills remain unpaid for more than 60 days are counted as defaulters by the department.

48,039 connections disconnected across zone

Alongside the recovery, PSPCL has disconnected around 48,039 electricity connections in the North zone. The zone covers prominent districts, including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr.

Among all districts, Jalandhar recorded the highest number of disconnections at 22,803, accounting for nearly 48 per cent of the total action taken in the zone.

Within Jalandhar, the Model Town division, considered one of the city's upscale localities, saw the highest number of 6,522 disconnections. This was followed by Phagwara with 4,657 disconnections and Jalandhar West with 4,290.

Hoshiarpur leads in recovery amount

In terms of recovery of electricity bills, Hoshiarpur district which also covers Dasuya, Mukerian, Bhogpur and Mahilpur areas, topped the chart by contributing Rs 194.33 crore.

Jalandhar followed with Rs 93.92 crore, while Kapurthala recorded Rs 48.72 crore and Nawanshahr contributed Rs 42.88 crore.

Rs 419.47 crore still pending

Despite the large-scale recovery and disconnection drive, PSPCL still has outstanding electricity dues amounting to Rs 419.47 crore in the North zone, official data revealed.

Of this, the highest pendency of Rs 263.74 crore is in Jalandhar alone. Kapurthala follows with Rs 92.44 crore. Hoshiarpur has pending dues of Rs 51.11 crore while Nawanshahr's outstanding amount stands at Rs 12.17 crore.

Target to cut dues by up to 30 per cent

When contacted, Chief Engineer Des Raj Bangar said that the department intensified its recovery campaign from January onwards. "From January, we intensified the recovery drive. We are conducting regular meetings to monitor defaulting consumers. Ahead of the conclusion of the ongoing financial year, we are targeting to reduce our outstanding amount by 25 to 30 per cent," he said.

PSPCL officials maintained that the drive will continue in the coming weeks with strict monitoring and field-level enforcement to ensure higher recovery and fiscal discipline before the financial year ends.